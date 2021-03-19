Contrasting First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC)

First National (NASDAQ:FXNC) and Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.1% of First National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.0% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of First National shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Flushing Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares First National and Flushing Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First National $41.45 million 2.20 $9.56 million N/A N/A Flushing Financial $288.43 million 2.63 $41.28 million $1.65 14.84

Flushing Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First National.

Profitability

This table compares First National and Flushing Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First National 20.30% 10.56% 0.96% Flushing Financial 15.61% 7.66% 0.62%

Volatility and Risk

First National has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for First National and Flushing Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First National 0 0 0 0 N/A Flushing Financial 0 2 0 0 2.00

Dividends

First National pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Flushing Financial pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First National has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Flushing Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Flushing Financial beats First National on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First National Company Profile

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and treasury management solutions. Its loan products comprise construction loans, including residential, land acquisition, and development loans; 1-4 family residential real estate loans; and commercial real estate loans that are secured by various types of commercial real estate, including multi-family residential buildings, office and retail buildings, hotels, industrial buildings, and religious facilities. The company's loan products also include commercial and industrial loans that are secured by business assets, such as accounts receivable, equipment, and inventory; home equity loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as lines of credit, automobile loans, deposit account loans, and installment and demand loans. In addition, it provides wealth management services, including estate planning, investment management of assets, trustee under an agreement, trustee under a will, and estate settlement. Further, the company offers title insurance and investment services; and holds other real estate owned and office sites. Additionally, it provides Internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, and other traditional banking services. The company serves customers through 14 bank branch offices, a loan production office, and a customer service center, as well as through a network of ATMs. First National Corporation was founded in 1907 and is headquartered in Strasburg, Virginia.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides mortgage loans secured by multi-family residential, commercial real estate, one-to-four family mixed-use property, one-to-four family residential property, and commercial business loans; construction loans; small business administration loans and other small business loans; mortgage loan surrogates, such as mortgage-backed securities; and consumer loans, including overdraft lines of credit, as well as the United States government securities, corporate fixed-income securities, and other marketable securities. In addition, it offers banking services to public municipalities comprising counties, cities, towns, villages, school districts, libraries, fire districts, and various courts. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 20 full-service offices located in the New York City boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn, and Manhattan; and in Nassau County, New York, as well as an Internet branch. Flushing Financial Corporation was founded in 1929 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

