Contrasting OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) & Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) and Gouverneur Bancorp (OTCMKTS:GOVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

OceanFirst Financial has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gouverneur Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Gouverneur Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OceanFirst Financial 13.14% 5.38% 0.71% Gouverneur Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OceanFirst Financial and Gouverneur Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OceanFirst Financial 0 1 4 1 3.00 Gouverneur Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

OceanFirst Financial currently has a consensus target price of $21.60, suggesting a potential downside of 12.48%. Given OceanFirst Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OceanFirst Financial is more favorable than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.3% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of OceanFirst Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Gouverneur Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OceanFirst Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Gouverneur Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. OceanFirst Financial pays out 32.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OceanFirst Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OceanFirst Financial and Gouverneur Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OceanFirst Financial $350.96 million 4.22 $88.57 million $2.07 11.95 Gouverneur Bancorp $6.84 million 3.44 $1.19 million N/A N/A

OceanFirst Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Gouverneur Bancorp.

Summary

OceanFirst Financial beats Gouverneur Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers. It also offers commercial real estate, multi-family mortgage, land loans, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans that are secured by one-to-four family residences; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit, student loans, overdraft line of credit, loans on savings accounts, and other consumer loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit. In addition, the company invests in mortgage-backed securities, securities issued by the U.S. Government and agencies, corporate securities, and other investments. Further, it offers bankcard, wealth management, and trust and asset management services; and sells alternative investment products and life insurance products. As of December 31, 2019 the company operated through its branch office in Toms River; administrative/branch office located in Red Bank; 54 additional branch offices and five deposit production facilities located throughout central and southern New Jersey; and commercial loan production offices in New York City, the Philadelphia area, as well as Atlantic, Cape May, and Mercer Counties in New Jersey. OceanFirst Financial Corp. was founded in 1902 and is based in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Gouverneur Bancorp Company Profile

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Gouverneur Savings and Loan Association that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in New York. The company accepts passbook savings, NOW, money market deposit, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include personal, home improvement, automobile and motorcycle, camper and boat, recreational vehicles, passbook, and mortgage loans; and commercial real estate, commercial installment, and equipment loans, as well as lines of credit and letters of credit. The company also invests in general obligation municipal bonds and debt securities issued by the United States government and its agencies; and mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, as well as offers online banking services. It serves primarily the southern St. Lawrence County, and Jefferson and Lewis counties in New York State through two full-service branch offices and one loan production office. The company was founded in 1892 and is based in Gouverneur, New York.

