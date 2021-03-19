Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Corient Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,151 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $89.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.30 and a 200 day moving average of $86.23. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.38 and a 12 month high of $104.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATVI. Wedbush increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

