Corient Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Italy grew its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 1,828,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,311,000 after purchasing an additional 529,516 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,599,000 after acquiring an additional 148,651 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Ferrari by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 712,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,492,000 after acquiring an additional 29,513 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ferrari by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 170,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 449,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $194.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.70 and its 200-day moving average is $202.29. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. Ferrari’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RACE shares. HSBC lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ferrari from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

