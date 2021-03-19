Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,490,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,665,000 after buying an additional 16,677 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,154,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $1,889,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock opened at $539.17 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $545.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $450.96. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $185.84 and a 12 month high of $603.60. The company has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total transaction of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $508.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $420.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.00.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.