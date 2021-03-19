Corient Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,569 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1,699.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 291,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,932,000 after acquiring an additional 275,373 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 12,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $35,725.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock worth $2,418,650. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

NYSE:CL opened at $76.07 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $86.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

