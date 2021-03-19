Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $924,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,822,061.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,087 shares of company stock worth $3,690,300. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CB stock opened at $168.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.70 billion, a PE ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.36 and its 200 day moving average is $144.96. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $92.04 and a one year high of $179.01.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. Chubb had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

