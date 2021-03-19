Corient Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,234,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,979,990,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 35.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,021,000 after buying an additional 1,154,458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,392,000 after buying an additional 71,285 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Public Storage by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,362,000 after purchasing an additional 547,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 777,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,643,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage stock opened at $242.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.92. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.44.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

