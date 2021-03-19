Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,982 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,381,000 after buying an additional 5,780 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,743,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 413,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,877,000 after buying an additional 50,699 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.08.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $314.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $357.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $298.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.50. The company has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 4,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $1,317,797.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.