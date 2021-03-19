Cormark Boosts Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$27.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cormark from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s current price. Cormark also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on ERO. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.67.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper stock traded down C$0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$22.79. The company had a trading volume of 164,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,158. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$8.76 and a 1 year high of C$25.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 63.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$21.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.33.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.