Cormark Boosts Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$25.50

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Cormark from C$22.25 to C$25.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.46% from the company’s previous close. Cormark also issued estimates for Information Services’ FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ISV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Information Services from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Information Services from C$20.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Information Services from C$22.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE ISV traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$23.51. 11,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,223. Information Services has a 1-year low of C$12.02 and a 1-year high of C$24.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$411.43 million and a PE ratio of 20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.49, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory, which plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

