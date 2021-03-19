Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc reduced its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,288 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for about 1.9% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $7,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Corteva by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,439,136. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. The firm has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

