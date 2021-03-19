Cortex (CTXC) Market Capitalization Achieves $72.74 Million

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $72.74 million and approximately $29.19 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cortex coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cortex has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00051526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014164 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.34 or 0.00632901 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00069143 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00024325 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00034751 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cortex is medium.com/cortexlabs . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cortex

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

