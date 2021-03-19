CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in CoStar Group by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in CoStar Group by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CSGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $979.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $904.58.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $805.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $867.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $869.49. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $500.24 and a 52 week high of $952.76. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.12 and a beta of 0.97.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $444.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total value of $16,015,500.90. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 7,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.28, for a total value of $6,177,869.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

