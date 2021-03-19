Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 33.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,315 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 26,728 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 62.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $323.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $278.42 and a one year high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.59, for a total value of $362,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,795,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock valued at $5,056,173 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

