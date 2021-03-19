Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by General American Investors Co. Inc.

General American Investors Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,545 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 2.4% of General American Investors Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $24,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,129,000 after buying an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 20,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 7,641 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $325.12. 89,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,193. The company has a market capitalization of $143.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $278.42 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $342.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.21.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,774,563.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.75, for a total transaction of $323,520.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,755,104.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,769 shares of company stock worth $5,056,173. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.33.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

