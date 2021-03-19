Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Sells $12,714,500.00 in Stock

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $12,714,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,808,857.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Bernshteyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 17th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $16,502,000.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Robert Bernshteyn sold 9,796 shares of Coupa Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $3,479,833.08.

NASDAQ COUP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.72. 123,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,908. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.11 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.11.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.48.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

