Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Cousins Properties has raised its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

CUZ opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

