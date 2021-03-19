Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Cousins Properties has raised its dividend by 24.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.
CUZ opened at $36.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.
In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 194,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.
