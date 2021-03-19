Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. Cousins Properties reported earnings per share of $0.76 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

CUZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Truist lowered Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cousins Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.90.

NYSE:CUZ opened at $36.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.68. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.50 and a 12-month high of $38.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 400,231 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cousins Properties by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,043,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,956,000 after acquiring an additional 113,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,548,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cousins Properties by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 885,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after acquiring an additional 113,442 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cousins Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 902,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,368,000 after acquiring an additional 80,260 shares during the period. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties Company Profile

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

