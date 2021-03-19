Covesting Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.90 Million (COV)

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $9.90 million and $118,453.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Covesting has traded 63.2% higher against the dollar. One Covesting token can now be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000935 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00051511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00014256 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $375.20 or 0.00638097 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00069288 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001026 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00024473 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00034972 BTC.

About Covesting

Covesting is a token. It launched on October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covesting’s official message board is medium.com/covesting . Covesting’s official website is covesting.io

Covesting Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

