Covestro’s (COVTY) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covestro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of COVTY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90. Covestro has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

