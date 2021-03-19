Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Acquired by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,061 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.27% of Covetrus worth $9,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVET. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 202.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 49,717 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 23,994 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 254,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus during the 3rd quarter worth $294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 2,778 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $106,369.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,453.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony C. Jr. Providenti sold 5,000 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $183,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,461.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,844 shares of company stock worth $1,529,453 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Covetrus from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

CVET stock opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 7.09% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

