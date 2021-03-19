Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store reported earnings per share of ($6.81) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 103.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.00 to $8.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cracker Barrel Old Country Store.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $677.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sidoti downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.80.

CBRL stock opened at $170.16 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $175.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.