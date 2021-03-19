Cream (CRM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Cream has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream has a market cap of $56,017.73 and $35.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,056.20 or 0.99897683 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.55 or 0.00038149 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00012110 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.61 or 0.00390098 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.11 or 0.00274225 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.08 or 0.00742737 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.70 or 0.00075610 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official message board for Cream is cream.technology . The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

