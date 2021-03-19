Cream Finance (CREAM) Reaches Market Cap of $71.66 Million

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cream Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $116.26 or 0.00198603 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a market cap of $71.66 million and $4.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cream Finance alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $264.85 or 0.00452449 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00067640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.51 or 0.00140959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00064747 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $397.60 or 0.00679213 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.07 or 0.00076997 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Cream Finance Token Profile

Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 616,378 tokens. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance

Cream Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.