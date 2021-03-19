Credit Suisse AG Acquires 196,126 Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,705,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,126 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 5.70% of Evelo Biosciences worth $32,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 275.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock opened at $13.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $715.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.02. Evelo Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $19.93.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital lifted their price target on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

