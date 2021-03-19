Credit Suisse AG Acquires 743,236 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 382.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,554 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743,236 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.69% of 21Vianet Group worth $32,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNET. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 284.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,106,000 after buying an additional 2,399,201 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,182,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8,654.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,240,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,133 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,094,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,812,000. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

VNET has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

