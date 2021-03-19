Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 560,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.22% of Hologic worth $40,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hologic by 5,025.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOLX shares. Argus lifted their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.59.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX opened at $70.80 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.71 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.59.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

