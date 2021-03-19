Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 418,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 108,185 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.19% of Incyte worth $36,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Incyte by 8.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Incyte during the third quarter valued at $273,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after buying an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Incyte from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.31.

In other Incyte news, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,154,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Herve Hoppenot purchased 12,925 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.37 per share, with a total value of $1,000,007.25. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte stock opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.91. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $62.48 and a 1 year high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $788.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 13.62% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

