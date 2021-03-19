Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 526.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 876,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736,176 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.99% of HMS worth $32,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in HMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 47,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in HMS by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in HMS by 1.3% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 53,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in HMS by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 93,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in HMS by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HMS alerts:

NASDAQ HMSY opened at $36.87 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $37.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.81.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.64 million. HMS had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. HMS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that HMS Holdings Corp. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on HMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut HMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered HMS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded HMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HMS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

HMS Company Profile

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for HMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.