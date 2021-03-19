Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 55,538 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of Northern Trust worth $39,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Northern Trust by 1,073.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $115,187,000 after acquiring an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 590.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,771,000 after acquiring an additional 545,917 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Northern Trust by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $188,138,000 after acquiring an additional 203,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 267,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,944,000 after purchasing an additional 190,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTRS. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.38.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $104.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $60.67 and a twelve month high of $106.65.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 8,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total value of $775,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total value of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

