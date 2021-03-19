Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,147 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.26% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $42,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,220,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,637,809,000 after buying an additional 2,217,314 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,147,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,059,000 after acquiring an additional 87,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 89,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,669,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $158,780,000 after purchasing an additional 156,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $103.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $104.63.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

