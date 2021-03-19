Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,561 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of TransDigm Group worth $37,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total transaction of $6,767,865.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at $14,918,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,700 shares of company stock valued at $46,504,136 in the last ninety days. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. Truist increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.06.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $597.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 66.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $241.21 and a 52 week high of $626.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $588.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $557.67.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

