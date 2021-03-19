Credit Suisse AG Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 79,986 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $35,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,113,000 after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,358 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 41.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,344,000 after purchasing an additional 23,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $88.04 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.85. The company has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

