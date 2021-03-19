Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $36,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of ZBH opened at $158.89 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.66 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 993.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.