Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 2.79% of Huron Consulting Group worth $37,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,206,000 after buying an additional 313,244 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,230,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after acquiring an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 180.8% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 204,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after purchasing an additional 131,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.38, for a total value of $975,891.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,050.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $51.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $61.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.93.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $198.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.79 million. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Benchmark raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.