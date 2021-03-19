Credit Suisse AG Grows Stock Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 264.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194,574 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.73% of The Wendy’s worth $36,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 82,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 28,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 12.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 165.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 563,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,558,000 after buying an additional 351,383 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 414,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,792,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,380,000 after acquiring an additional 759,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day moving average is $21.84.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 61.02%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer cut shares of The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.81.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $142,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

