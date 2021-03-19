Credit Suisse AG Has $30.73 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 73,676 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.15% of Synchrony Financial worth $30,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 35.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 252,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,776 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 21,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.72.

Shares of SYF opened at $41.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.45. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.60 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Also, insider David P. Melito sold 4,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $164,989.71. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,861.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.