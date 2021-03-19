Credit Suisse AG Has $31.23 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 658,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,006 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.23% of Brown & Brown worth $31,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,149,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,557,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 483,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 220,242 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 673,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 218,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 551.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 152,100 shares during the period. 69.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of BRO stock opened at $45.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.84. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

