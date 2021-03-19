Credit Suisse AG Has $31.51 Million Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,329 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Essex Property Trust worth $31,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $286.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.81 and a 52-week high of $294.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $283.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.50.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.