Credit Suisse AG Has $32.28 Million Stock Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 527.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360,364 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.02% of Alkermes worth $32,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Alkermes by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALKS. TheStreet upgraded Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

ALKS stock opened at $19.62 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $23.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

