Credit Suisse AG Has $33.18 Million Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,539,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316,896 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.53% of South Jersey Industries worth $33,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SJI. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

SJI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

SJI stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.27. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.72 million. On average, equities analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.