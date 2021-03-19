Credit Suisse AG Has $34.14 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,674 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.41% of RenaissanceRe worth $34,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,360 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNR opened at $169.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $160.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.95. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $113.27 and a 52-week high of $201.29.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.74 million. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.77%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $199.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $199.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.57.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

