Credit Suisse AG Has $35.38 Million Stock Holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,505 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.24% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $35,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the third quarter worth $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Ossiam bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAA opened at $146.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.31. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $146.65. The firm has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $423.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.86 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $50,145.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,564.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,387 shares of company stock valued at $294,818 over the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.09.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

