Credit Suisse AG Has $37.86 Million Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 520,424 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of SS&C Technologies worth $37,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of SS&C Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northern Trust Capital Markets started coverage on SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.83 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.