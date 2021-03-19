Credit Suisse AG Has $38.57 Million Holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,056 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.37% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $38,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 789.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after acquiring an additional 37,874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 10.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 286,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,553,000 after purchasing an additional 27,552 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period.

In related news, Director David H. Lissy sold 11,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $1,911,141.76. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.05, for a total transaction of $321,195.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,069,186.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,256 shares of company stock worth $9,832,867. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $169.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.23 and a 52 week high of $182.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.23.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 4.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.63.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services.

