Credit Suisse AG Has $41.19 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 36.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 476,175 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.47% of NiSource worth $41,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in NiSource in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NiSource by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $23.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.24. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.82.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NiSource had a positive return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. NiSource’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other NiSource news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Also, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $122,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 106,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.44.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

