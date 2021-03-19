Credit Suisse AG Has $41.58 Million Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 220.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,921,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321,776 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.35% of CenterPoint Energy worth $41,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 100,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,771 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $708,000. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.39.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. CenterPoint Energy had a negative net margin of 9.49% and a positive return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total value of $697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

