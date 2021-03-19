Credit Suisse AG Increases Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,903 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $34,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WST. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 13,622 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Ossiam grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE WST opened at $268.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.53 and a fifty-two week high of $312.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.53. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 70.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

