Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 326.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,778 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.55% of Tetra Tech worth $34,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $24,584,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Tetra Tech by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Tetra Tech by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

TTEK opened at $134.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.61 and a 12 month high of $144.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.88.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

In related news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $373,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total transaction of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.